36m ago
Leafs' Dermott, Brooks in Game 4 lineup
Defenceman Travis Dermott and forward Adam Brooks are in the Toronto Maple Leafs' Game 4 lineup in favour of defenceman Rasmus Sandin and forward Riley Nash.
TSN.ca Staff
Canadiens continue to struggle to score in the playoffs
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Defenceman Travis Dermott and forward Adam Brooks are in the Toronto Maple Leafs' Game 4 lineup in favour of defenceman Rasmus Sandin and forward Riley Nash.
This will be the first game of the 2020-21 postseason for both Dermott and Brooks.
Sandin, 21, has one goal over three playoff games in the series against the Montreal Canadiens while Nash did not record a point over two games.