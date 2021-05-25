Defenceman Travis Dermott and forward Adam Brooks are in the Toronto Maple Leafs' Game 4 lineup in favour of defenceman Rasmus Sandin and forward Riley Nash.

This will be the first game of the 2020-21 postseason for both Dermott and Brooks. 

Sandin, 21, has one goal over three playoff games in the series against the Montreal Canadiens while Nash did not record a point over two games. 