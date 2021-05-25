Canadiens continue to struggle to score in the playoffs

Defenceman Travis Dermott and forward Adam Brooks are in the Toronto Maple Leafs' Game 4 lineup in favour of defenceman Rasmus Sandin and forward Riley Nash.

My theory on Rasmus Sandin coming out (assuming he's not injured) is that Sheldon Keefe felt it was important to keep Travis Dermott ~engaged~ in case they need him on this run, and Sandin was the only player Keefe could realistically remove to make that happen https://t.co/rurzFeILVS — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 25, 2021

This will be the first game of the 2020-21 postseason for both Dermott and Brooks.

Sandin, 21, has one goal over three playoff games in the series against the Montreal Canadiens while Nash did not record a point over two games.