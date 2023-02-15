Leafs 3-in-3: What Blackhawk is the best trade fit?

Forward Wayne Simmonds has cleared after being waived by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, it was announced.

No players were placed on waivers Wednesday.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported on Tuesday that if Simmonds were to clear, he would be waiver-exempt through the March 3 trade deadline. That means the Maple Leafs will be able to move him back and forth between the NHL and AHL while optimizing their salary cap for any potential deadline acquisitions.

Simmonds has not appeared in a game since Feb. 1. In 13 games so far this season, the Scarborough, Ont., native has one assist.

A second-round pick (No. 61 overall) in the 2007 NHL Draft, Simmonds is in his 15th NHL season and third with the Maple Leafs.