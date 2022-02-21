TORONTO — Joey Anderson potted two goals and assisted on another as the Toronto Marlies made easy work of the Laval Rocket with a 6-2 win Monday in the American Hockey League.

Anderson opened scoring in the game at the 5:36 mark of the first period on the power play.

About two minutes later, he scored again, this time shorthanded.

In total, the Marlies (23-13-4) scored four goals in the first period, and added a fifth consecutive one on a Joseph Duszak marker early in the second period.

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard finally answered for the Rocket (21-15-3) on the power play at the 4:28 mark of the second frame, but by then the game was already 5-1 in favour of Toronto.

Marlies goalie Michael Hutchinson made 25 saves in the win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2022.