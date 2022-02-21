1h ago
Marlies jump on Rocket early to cruise to win
Joey Anderson potted two goals and assisted on another as the Toronto Marlies made easy work of the Laval Rocket with a 6-2 win Monday in the American Hockey League.
The Canadian Press
Anderson opened scoring in the game at the 5:36 mark of the first period on the power play.
About two minutes later, he scored again, this time shorthanded.
In total, the Marlies (23-13-4) scored four goals in the first period, and added a fifth consecutive one on a Joseph Duszak marker early in the second period.
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard finally answered for the Rocket (21-15-3) on the power play at the 4:28 mark of the second frame, but by then the game was already 5-1 in favour of Toronto.
Marlies goalie Michael Hutchinson made 25 saves in the win.
