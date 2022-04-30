BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Clark Bishop scored twice and Filip Gustavsson made 32 saves as the Belleville Senators denied the Toronto Marlies a spot in the Calder Cup playoffs with a 5-2 win Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Toronto only needed a point in its final regular-season game to lock up a post-season berth. Instead, the idle Rochester Americans will take the fifth and final North Division playoff spot.

Belleville had to wait until after the Laval Rocket faced the Crunch in Syracuse later Saturday to learn its playoff situation.

A Rocket regulation loss would give Belleville third in the North Division and a bye into the division semifinals. Any other result would mean the Senators finish fourth and face Rochester in a best-of-three first-round series.

Logan Shaw had a goal and an assist for the Senators (40-28-4), while Cole Reinhardt and Andrew Agozzino also scored.

Josh Ho-Sang and Nick Robertson scored for the Marlies ( 37-30-5). Michael Hutchinson made 21 saves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2022.