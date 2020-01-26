Forward Jeremy Bracco and defenseman Timothy Liljegren of the Toronto Marlies have been added to the North Division roster for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.

Bracco, a First Team AHL All-Star in 2018-19, has recorded 33 points in 42 games for the Marlies this season. Liljegren, who made his NHL debut with the Maple Leafs on Jan. 18, has registered 26 points in 35 contests with the Marlies in 2019-20.

The AHL announced that Belleville’s Drake Batherson and Utica’s Reid Boucher will be unavailable for the event.

The two join goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo as representatives for the Marlies.

You can watch the All-Star Skills competition tonight on TSN2 at 8:00 p.m.