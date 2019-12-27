Marlies score three second-period goals, hold on to beat the Rocket

LAVAL, Que. — Pontus Aberg and Kalle Kossila scored 23 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Marlies held on to beat the Laval Rocket 3-2 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Joseph Duszak also scored in the middle frame while Kasimir Kaskisuo made 32 saves for the Marlies (19-8-3), AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Evan McEneny and Yannick Veilleux had goals for the Rocket (15-14-4), the Montreal Canadiens' AHL club.

Laval's Keith Kinkaid gave up three goals on 19 shots in two periods of work to take the loss. Cayden Primeau stopped both shots he faced in the third.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2019.