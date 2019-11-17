2h ago
Marlies score three times in second period to beat Stars
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Matt Read scored the third of three Toronto goals in the second period, and the Marlies held on to defeat the Texas Stars 4-3 on Sunday in the American Hockey League.
Egor Korshkov had a short-handed goal in the second, and Nicholas Baptiste and Pierre Engvall also scored as Toronto (10-2-3) won its third straight.
Michael Mersch, John Nyberg and Adam Mascherin supplied the offence for the Stars (3-12-2).
Marlies goaltender Michael Hutchinson stopped 34 shots. Texas' Jake Oettinger made 20 saves.
The Stars are 0-10-1 in their last 11 games.