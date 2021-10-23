Marlies concede seven goals in defeat to Americans

TORONTO — Jack Quinn and Linus Weissbach scored two goals apiece to lead the Rochester Americans to a 7-3 victory over the Toronto Marlies Saturday in the American Hockey League.

Captain Michael Mersch (one goal, two assists) and Mark Jankowski (three assists) had three-point games for the Americans (2-1-0). Aaron Dell stopped 27-of-30 shots.

Brett Seney, with two, and Kirill Semyonov provided the offence for Toronto (1-2-0).

Marlies starting goaltender Erik Kallgren gave up four goals on seven shots in the first period before being pulled. Andrew D'Agostini made 18 saves in relief.

Toronto was down 4-1 before Seney, at 18:25 of the first, and Semyonov, at 15:39 of the second, brought the Marlies within one.

But three straight goals by Rochester sealed it for the visitors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2021.