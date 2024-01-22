Toronto, Ottawa to face off for round two of PWHL’s Battle of Ontario

The PWHL’s Battle of Ontario is gearing up for round two as Toronto heads to Ottawa looking for redemption on Tuesday night.

In their first meeting of this inaugural season on Jan. 13, Ottawa skated away with a dominant 5-1 victory at Mattamy Athletic Centre, with goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer making 23 saves and Gabbie Hughes scoring twice.

Toronto is coming off a 4-3 shootout win over Montreal where goaltender Kristen Campbell notably stopped national team teammate Marie-Philip Poulin three of four times in the shootout to secure the victory for Toronto.

Rebecca Leslie is Toronto’s leading scorer with five assists through six games this season, while Natalie Spooner leads the club in goals with three. Captain Blayre Turnbull is still searching for her first PWHL point.

Campbell continues to see the lion’s share of the minutes in net for Toronto, starting all six games with backup Erica Howe only seeing the net in relief in the loss to Ottawa. The team is 1-1-4 to start the season.

Ottawa is coming off a 3-2 loss on home ice on Wednesday as Minnesota battled back from a 2-0 deficit to win in overtime on a goal from Susanna Tapani, who scored her second of the game.

Playing just three games so far this season, Ottawa has four players at a point-per-game pace this season in forwards Hughes, Katerina Mrazova and Lexie Adzija and defender Ashton Bell. Ottawa captain Brianne Jenner remains pointless through three games while Emily Clark has one assist.

Maschmeyer has played in every second for Ottawa this season, with one win and two overtime losses while sporting an .899 save percentage and 2.29 goals-against average.

Both teams have five points in the standings.