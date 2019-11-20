Raptors aim to keep perfect home record intact vs. Magic on TSN

The Orlando Magic will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors for the second time this season Wednesday night.

The NBA champions defeated the Magic 104-95 on Oct. 28. The teams have yet to play in Orlando.

The Raptors are 5-0 at home and the Magic are 0-4 on the road.

The Magic defeated the Washington Wizards 125-121 on Sunday to complete a five-game homestand at 4-1 and they open a four-game road trip Wednesday.

"We needed these wins; it was important," said Magic guard D.J. Augustin, who scored 13 Sunday.

The Raptors returned from a 3-2 trip against Western Conference teams to trounce the Charlotte Hornets 132-96 Monday and set a club record with 40 assists, led by a season-best nine assists from Marc Gasol.

"Even though there were some long possessions early in the game, I thought we kept staying with things and ended up getting good shots even late in the shot clock," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "Then the 3s starting going in like crazy in the second half and that always helps your assist numbers."

The last time the teams met, the Raptors held Magic center Nikola Vucevic to five points off 1-for-13 shooting.

It could be more difficult this time after Vucevic was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the period ending Sunday after averaging 21.7 points, 14.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.33 blocks per game to help the Magic go 3-0.

He posted season highs for points (30) and rebounds (17) Sunday for his seventh straight double-double and 10th of the season.

Jonathan Isaac led Orlando with a career-best 24 points in the earlier loss to the Raptors. He has missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle, but could return Wednesday. Al-Farouq Aminu replaced him and played a solid defense.

Markelle Fultz, who scored 13 points against the Raptors last month, has been emerging and scored a career-best 19 points on 8-for-10 shooting Sunday.

"I'm going to say it again: I think in 25 games people will see more and more, so I think this is just the very beginning," Magic coach Steve Clifford said.

The Raptors had a career-best 24 points Monday from OG Anunoby, who did not play the fourth quarter after taking an elbow in the right eye late in the third quarter. The club said he could have returned after treatment, but the game was under control by then.

Anunoby missed the win over the Portland Trail Blazers last Wednesday after he suffered a right-eye contusion when being poked in the eye by former Raptor Kawhi Leonard Nov. 11 in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

"I wish they would catch the guy who does it once in a while," Nurse said. "That is two games he has gotten hit in the head and nobody sees anything."

Anunoby wore goggles during the warmup before the loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, but did not use them in that game or on Monday.

"I just needed more time," he said. "I've got wear them for practice first and then see how it goes."

Terence Davis II also had a career-best 16 points on Monday.