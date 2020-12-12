47m ago
Raptors allow PG Lowry to skip pre-season trip to Charlotte
Toronto Raptors star point guard Kyle Lowry did not make the trip to Charlotte for the NBA team's first two pre-season games.
The Canadian Press
Raptors consistency will be tested in uncertain times
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Toronto Raptors star point guard Kyle Lowry did not make the trip to Charlotte for the NBA team's first two pre-season games.
The Raptors say Lowry was given permission to stay at the team's temporary home in Tampa, Fla.
Toronto faces the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday and Monday.
The Raptors conclude the pre-season on Friday against the Miami Heat in Tampa.
The team's regular-season opener is Dec. 23 against New Orleans in Tampa.