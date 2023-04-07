Playoff positioning will still be on the line for the Toronto Raptors when they face the Boston Celtics on Friday.

The Raptors currently sit ninth in the Eastern Conference and would open the play-in tournament at home against the 10th-place Chicago Bulls if the standings remain intact.

Miami is seventh in the East heading into Friday’s games, while the Atlanta Hawks are eighth.

Toronto would need some help, but the possibility remains of leapfrogging the Hawks. Moving up to eighth would be significant for the Raptors as they would get two chances to advance to the first round of the post-season.

The Raptors will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday to close out the regular season.

The playoffs begin on April 15.

Here are the clinching scenarios for the East and West based on the results of tonight’s contests and as well as the current playoff matchup scenarios.

Eastern Conference – clinching scenarios

Atlanta is the eighth seed with a win or a Toronto loss

Brooklyn clinches a playoff spot (and is locked into the sixth seed) with a win or a Miami loss

Miami is locked into a play-in game with a loss or a Brooklyn win

Toronto is locked into the ninth seed with a loss or an Atlanta win.

Eastern Conference – playoff scenarios

Milwaukee Bucks Boston Celtics Philadelphia 76ers Cleveland Cavaliers New York Knicks Brooklyn or Miami Miami or Brooklyn Atlanta or Toronto Toronto or Atlanta Chicago Bulls

Western Conference – clinching/elimination scenarios

Dallas is eliminated with a loss

Golden State clinches a playoff spot with a win and with losses by New Orleans and the Lakers

Lakers are locked into a play-in game with a loss and a Golden State win

Memphis is the second seed with a win or a Sacramento loss

Oklahoma is locked into a play-in game with a Dallas loss

Sacramento is the third seed with a loss or a Memphis win

Western Conference – playoff scenarios