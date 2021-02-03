Where does VanVleet's 54-point game rank among all-time great Raptors performances?

The Toronto Raptors have assigned rookies Malachi Flynn and Jalen Harris to the Raptors 905, who will be playing the upcoming season in a COVID-19 bubble at the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando.

The Raptors selected Flynn, 22, 29th overall in November's draft. He has averaged 2.2 points and 1.2 assists over 13 games this season. Harris, 22, has averaged just 0.5 rebounds over two appearances.

The G League seasons tips off on Feb. 10.