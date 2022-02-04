29m ago
Raps eye fifth straight win vs. Hawks on TSN
Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors are looking for their fifth straight win Friday night as they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Toronto beat Atlanta 106-100 on Jan. 31.
The Canadian Press
Betting on himself paying off for VanVleet
Atlanta Hawks (25-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (27-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference)
Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST
LINE: Raptors -1.5; over/under is 214.5
BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta plays the Toronto Raptors after Trae Young scored 43 points in the Hawks' 124-115 victory over the Phoenix Suns.
The Raptors are 19-14 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 107.9 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.
The Hawks are 14-16 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta is 5-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 106-100 in the last matchup on Feb. 1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is averaging 21.5 points, 7.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 5.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.
Young averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 28.1 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. John Collins is shooting 53.6% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Atlanta.
LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 110.8 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points per game.
Hawks: 8-2, averaging 116.8 points, 42.0 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points.
INJURIES: Raptors: Goran Dragic: out (personal).
Hawks: Lou Williams: out (back).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.