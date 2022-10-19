Raptors use dominant fourth, strong D to top Cavaliers on Opening Night

The Toronto Raptors outscored the Cleveland Cavaliers 32-21 in the final frame en route to a 108-105 victory on opening night at Scotiabank Arena.

Cleveland hit just one field goal in the final five minutes of the game as the Raptors' defence tightened up late.

Pascal Siakam led the way for Toronto with 23 points and 11 rebounds; Scottie Barnes contributed 15 points and seven boards.

The Cavaliers' big off-season acquisition, Donovan Mitchell, put on a clinic in the second half and finished the game with 31 points and nine assists.

Darius Garland, the All-Star guard for Cleveland last season, left the game at the end of the first half and did not return after sustaining an eye injury.

More to come.