The Toronto Raptors are set to sign point guard Brandon Goodwin and forward Juwan Morgan to 10-day hardship deals, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Toronto Raptors plan to sign guard Brandon Goodwin of NBA G League Westchester on a 10-day hardship, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 20, 2021

Goodwin, 26, had been playing with the Westchester Knicks of the G League.

A product of Central Florida, Goodwin has appeared in 97 NBA games over three seasons with the Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks.

Last season with Atlanta, Goodwin appeared in 47 contests, starting five games, and averaged 4.9 points on .377 shooting, 2.0 assists and 1.3 boards over 13.2 minutes a night.

The Toronto Raptors plan to sign forward Juwan Morgan of NBA G League Maine via hardship, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Morgan is the third call up out of the Boston Celtics’ affiliate in the last day. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 20, 2021

Morgan, 24, had been playing with the Maine Celtics of the G League.

A product of Indiana, the Waynesville, MO native appeared in 50 NBA games over the past two seasons with the Utah Jazz.

In 29 games last season, Morgan averaged 1.2 points on .467 shooting and 1.0 rebounds over 5.1 minutes a night.

The Raptors' Monday night game against the Orlando Magic has been postponed.