50m ago
Report: Raptors to sign Canadian Stauskas from G League
The Toronto Raptors will sign Canadian guard Nik Stauskas from Grand Rapids of the NBA G League, according to a report from Marc Stein on Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Raptors will sign Canadian guard Nik Stauskas from Grand Rapids of the NBA G League, according to a report from Marc Stein on Monday.
Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. and Dalano Banton are currently in protocol.
According to reports, the Raptors will also sign Brandon Goodwin and Juwan Morgan from the G League by way of the hardship rule.
The Raptors-Orlando Magic game originally scheduled for Monday has been postponed.
Stauskas, 28, has appeared in 335 NBA games. The Mississauga, Ont., native has averaged 6.8 points per game and has shot 35.3 percent from three-point range over his career.