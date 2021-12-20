The Toronto Raptors will sign Canadian guard Nik Stauskas from Grand Rapids of the NBA G League, according to a report from Marc Stein on Monday.

Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. and Dalano Banton are currently in protocol.

Another addition to the Raptors’ growing roster, and it’s a familiar name. https://t.co/Th55ztMKcX — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 20, 2021

According to reports, the Raptors will also sign Brandon Goodwin and Juwan Morgan from the G League by way of the hardship rule.

The Toronto Raptors plan to sign guard Brandon Goodwin of NBA G League Westchester on a 10-day hardship, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 20, 2021

The Toronto Raptors plan to sign forward Juwan Morgan of NBA G League Maine via hardship, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Morgan is the third call up out of the Boston Celtics’ affiliate in the last day. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 20, 2021

The Raptors-Orlando Magic game originally scheduled for Monday has been postponed.

Stauskas, 28, has appeared in 335 NBA games. The Mississauga, Ont., native has averaged 6.8 points per game and has shot 35.3 percent from three-point range over his career.