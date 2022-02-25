Raptors kick off second half vs. Hornets on TSN

What will the second half look like for the Raptors?

The Toronto Raptors are in North Carolina to kick off the second half of the season against the Charlotte Hornets in an Eastern Conference matchup.

Watch the game LIVE tonight at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN Direct.

Charlotte, the 10th place team in the East is looking to snap a three game skid against Toronto, who sit seventh in the East.

The Raptors have gone 21-14 against the Eastern Conference this season and will be looking for their 33rd win tonight against the Hornets.

The teams square off for the third time this season with the Raptors winning the last meeting 116-101 on Feb. 8, when Pascal Siakam scored 24 points in the victory.

Over the last 10 games the Hornets have gone 1-9, leaving the the team hoping to turn things around against Toronto, who have gone 8-2 over the same stretch.

Toronto has had a hot February and the team is looking to keep it going, averaging 114.2 points, 44.9 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 per cent from the field over the last 10.

The Hornets will be without a handful of players against Toronto, Jalen McDaniels, Cody Martin and Gordon Hayward. The Raptors will be missing Fred VanVleet who is out day-to-day due to a knee injury.