With the Toronto Raptors dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, the NBA was forced to postpone Wednesday's road game against the Chicago Bulls, the league has announced.

"The NBA announced today that the Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls game scheduled for tonight at United Center has been postponed. The Raptors do not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game against the Bulls."

Currently, the Raptors have seven players in protocol, including Pascal Siakam, Dalano Banton, Gary Trent Jr., Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn, Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa.

Following the postponement, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported than an eighth member of the Raptors has gone into COVID-19 protocol in OG Anunoby.

ESPN Sources: Prior to the league postponing the Raptors-Bulls game tonight, Toronto's OG Anunoby entered the league's Covid protocols. That's eight Raptors in protocols now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 22, 2021

The Raptors have also reportedly signed five players from the G-League including guards Brandon Goodwin and Tremont Waters, forwards Juwan Morgan and D.J. Wilson, and Canadian sharpshooter Nik Stauskas.