Lewenberg on Lowry: 'He laid it all on the line again'

For the Toronto Raptors, it all comes down to Friday night.

A win over the Boston Celtics will earn them a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. A loss will see the defending NBA champions’ unprecedented pandemic-stretched season come to an end.

If Wednesday night’s epic double-overtime win by the Raptors to force a Game 7 is any indication, Friday’s night game between the Atlantic Division rivals could be another thriller.

Raptors-Celtics Series Game Results Game 1: Celtics 112 Raptors 94 Game 2: Celtics 102 Raptors 99 Game 3: Raptors 104 Celtics 103 Game 4: Raptors 100 Celtics 93 Game 5: Celtics 111 Raptors 89 Game 6: Raptors 125 Celtics 122

Toronto will look to get Pascal Siakam going in Game 7. The 2020 East all-star starter scored just 12 points on 5-of-19 shooting in Game 6. Siakam has averaged a little over 15 points per game this series, which is down from his season average of nearly 23.

Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry had arguably one of the best performances in Raptors playoff history in Game 6, dropping 33 points on an efficient 12-of-20 from the field – including 6-of-10 from deep – along with eight rebounds, six assists and two steals. The 34-year-old played a whopping 53 minutes in the game, but if Toronto is going to advance they’ll likely need arguably the greatest Raptor ever to dig deep and deliver another strong performance.

Another positive for the Raptors in Game 6 that they’ll hope to recreate Friday night was the strong performance from their bench. Normal Powell contributed 23 points – 10 of which came during the second overtime period – and Serge Ibaka poured in 13 points of his own.

Starting centre Marc Gasol, who hasn’t been much of a factor during the postseason, gave the Raptors a much-welcomed eight points, which included two-made three-pointers. It can only benefit the Raptors if the three-time all-star looks to stay aggressive on the offensive end in Game 7.

The Raptors played good defence overall against the Celtics in Game 6, despite allowing Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to score 31 and 29 points, respectfully. Neither player shot well from the field in the game.

Boston’s star point guard Kemba Walker struggled in Game 6, scoring just five points. It’s reasonable to expect the four-time all-star to be much better in Game 7.

Marcus Smart had another strong game for the Celtics, posting a triple-double of 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in Game 6. Smart once again torched the Raptors from deep, going six-of-11 from the behind the arc. It’s in Toronto’s best interest to run Smart off the three-point line and force him to shoot from other areas of the court.