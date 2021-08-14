1h ago
Report: Raptors to sign Canadian Banton to two-year, $2.5M deal
The Toronto Raptors are signing Dalano Banton, the 46th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, to a two-year, $2.5 million rookie deal, according to a report by Shams Charania and Blake Murphy of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Raptors are signing Dalano Banton, the 46th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, to a two-year, $2.5 million rookie deal, according to a report by Shams Charania and Blake Murphy of The Athletic.
The Toronto native is the first Canadian ever to be drafted by the Raptors.
Banton played in 27 games for the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers last season and posted 9.6 points, 3.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.