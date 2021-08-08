'I'm not a finished product': Trent Jr. eager to develop with Raptors

The Toronto Raptors announced Sunday they have signed David Johnson to a two-way contract.

Johnson was selected 47th overall by Toronto in the 2021 NBA Draft, following two seasons at Louisville.

In 2020-21, he averaged a career-best 12.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in 19 appearances for the Cardinals as a sophomore.

The Louisville, Kentucky native made his NBA Summer League debut on Sunday against the New York Knicks, where he recorded five points, one rebound and three assists in 21:16 minutes.