The Toronto Raptors will remain a starter short on Tuesday, as OG Anunoby will not play against the Orlando Magic with a calf strain, the team has announced.

Anunoby has missed the previous three games with the calf injury.

The Raptors are listing Norm Powell as doubtful for tomorrow's rematch vs Orlando with his quad contusion. OG Anunoby is still out with a calf strain. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 1, 2021

The 23-year-old has appeared in 17 games this season for the Raptors and averaged 14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game, all career highs.

Norman Powell is listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s game against the Magic with a quad contusion, he also did not play in Sunday’s 115-102 victory over Orlando.

Sunday's victory in Tampa snapped a three-game losing streak for the Raptors, Tuesday's game in Orlando is the beginning of a six-game road swing.