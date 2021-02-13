59m ago
Anunoby practises, hopeful for Sunday
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby and guard Patrick McCaw practised Saturday with head coach Nick Nurse saying the team is hopeful Anunoby will be able to play Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
TSN.ca Staff
'The Coach': Teaser of W5 feature on Nick Nurse
Nurse also said he thinks McCaw is still a few games away. Yuta Watanabe did not practice.
The 23-year-old Anunoby is averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 17 games with Toronto this season.