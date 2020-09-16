How much of the Raps loss is on Nurse?

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam was named to the National Basketball League's All-NBA Second Team.

LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, and James Harden made up the All-NBA First Team.

Siakam was joined by former Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard as well as Damian Lillard, Nikola Jokic, and Chris Paull on the Second Team.

In 60 games for the Raptors this season, Siakam averaged career highs in points (22.9), rebounds (7.3), and assists (3.5). Siakam was also named to his first All-Star team this year.

With his selection to the All-NBA Second Team, the 26-year-old's max contract, which begins next season, increases from 25 per cent of next year's salary cap to 28 per cent.

