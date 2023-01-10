How are the Raptors approaching market one month from trade deadline?

Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on his left foot.

The 29-year-old suffered a dislocated toe during a win over the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 14. TSN's Josh Lewenberg reported last week that the original plan was to avoid surgery and continue to progress in hopes of a January return.

"This was a tough decision for Otto, he had hoped to avoid surgery, but ultimately a decision had to be made to ensure his long-term health." Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said Tuesday. "We look forward to his healthy recovery."

Porter Jr. was averaging 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists over just eight games this season after signing a two-year, $12.4 million contract with the Raptors in the off-season.

He has a $6.3 million player option for next season.