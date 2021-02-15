Too little, too late for Raptors in losing effort

OG Anunoby's absence from the Toronto Raptors' lineup with a calf injury has reached 14 games, but a return could be on the horizon.

The fourth-year power forward is listed as doubtful for Tuesday night's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Anunoby and Watanabe are both listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game in Milwaukee. McCaw still out. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 15, 2021

Fellow forward Yuta Watanabe, who has missed four games with an ankle injury, is also doubtful.

Anunoby, 23, last played during a January 25th loss to the Indiana Pacers.

In 17 games this season, the Indiana product is averaging 14.6 points on .486 shooting, 5.8 boards and 2.1 steals over 34.8 minutes a night.

Watanabe, 26, is in his third NBA season out of George Washington and his first with the Raptors.

The Kagawa, Japan native has averaged 12.4 minutes a night in 18 games for the Dinos this season.

Patrick McCaw remains out of the Raptors lineup. The 25-year-old McCaw has not played at all this season since undergoing knee surgery in the summer, but he did practice with the team on Saturday.

The Raptors (12-15) sit eighth in the Eastern Conference and are coming off of a 116-112 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.