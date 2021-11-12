Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet has been fined $15,000 for making what the league says is an "obscene gesture" late in Thursday night's win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The gesture in question happened with 22 seconds to go in the fourth quarter after VanVleet hit a clutch three-pointer to put the Raptors up four points.

VanVleet's celebration came in front of Philadelphia assistant coach Sam Cassell, who performed a similar celebration numerous times during his 16-year playing career.

Toronto went on to win the game 115-109 behind VanVleet's 32 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

The Raps will be back in action Saturday night at home against the Detroit Pistons.