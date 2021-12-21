52m ago
Raptors' VanVleet, Flynn enter COVID protocols
Toronto Raptors guards Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn have entered the league’s COVID protocols, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The addition of the two brings the team's total to five players.
TSN.ca Staff
Nurse: 'VanVleet is the engine that makes the Raptors go'
Toronto Raptors guards Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn have entered the league’s COVID protocols, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
The addition of the two brings the team's total to five players.
Guard Gary Trent Jr. entered the league's COVID-19 protocols on Monday, joining All-Star forward Pascal Siakam and rookie Dalano Banton.
According to reports, Toronto signed Canadian guard Nik Stauskas from Grand Rapids of the NBA G League on Monday as well as Brandon Goodwin and Juwan Morgan from the G League by way of the hardship rule.
Shams Charania of The Athletic reports the Raptors are also signing guard Tremont Waters to a 10-day hardship deal.
The Raptors, who had their game Tuesday against the Orlando Magic postponed, are scheduled to visit the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.
More details to follow.