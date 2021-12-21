Nurse: 'VanVleet is the engine that makes the Raptors go'

Toronto Raptors guards Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn have entered the league’s COVID protocols, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The addition of the two brings the team's total to five players.

Once again, Raptors decided not to a hold a team practice today. Instead, players came in separately for individual workouts. Their plan is to fly to Chicago this afternoon for tomorrow's scheduled game vs Bulls, but with 5 players in the protocol their numbers are dwindling fast — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 21, 2021

Guard Gary Trent Jr. entered the league's COVID-19 protocols on Monday, joining All-Star forward Pascal Siakam and rookie Dalano Banton.

According to reports, Toronto signed Canadian guard Nik Stauskas from Grand Rapids of the NBA G League on Monday as well as Brandon Goodwin and Juwan Morgan from the G League by way of the hardship rule.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports the Raptors are also signing guard Tremont Waters to a 10-day hardship deal.

The Toronto Raptors plan to sign guard Tremont Waters to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Waters has been playing for NBA G League’s Wisconsin Herd. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 21, 2021

The Raptors, who had their game Tuesday against the Orlando Magic postponed, are scheduled to visit the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

