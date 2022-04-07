The Toronto Raptors will rest Fred VanVleet tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers, per TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

OG Anunoby is also out of tonight's lineup.

Raptors will rest VanVleet vs Philly tonight. Anunoby is also out. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 7, 2022

In terms of VanVleet’s availability for the final two games of the season (tomorrow vs Minnesota and Sunday in New York), Nurse says they’ll take it day by day.



Personally, I would be surprised to see him before the playoffs. He could have 10 days off going into Game 1. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 7, 2022

VanVleet, 28, is averaging career-highs this season in points (20.3), rebounds (4.4) and assists (6.7). As for VanVleet's availability for the final two games of the regular season (Friday vs. Minnesota and Sunday vs. New York), head coach Nick Nurse says they'll take it day-to-day.

Anunoby is averaging a career-high 17.3 PPG, 2.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds this season. Nurse says the plan is for the 24-year-old to play Sunday against the Knicks.

The Raptors clinched a playoff spot on Tuesday night in a victory over the Atlanta Hawks.