The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Fred VanVleet for Game 6 tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a strained hip flexor.

VanVleet has not played since limping off the court with the injury just before halftime in the Raptors' 110-102 victory in Game 4 and he watched from sidelines in Game 5. After going down 3-0 to start the first round playoff series, the Raptors have won the last two games and are looking to tie the best-of-seven series tonight.

Named an All-Star for the first time this season, he averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game this season.