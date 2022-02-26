Cause for concern with Anunoby and VanVleet?

Fred VanVleet (knee soreness) and Pascal Siakam (non-COVID illness) are both listed as questionable as the Toronto Raptors are set to take on the Atlanta Hawks Saturday night.

OG Anunoby remains out for tonight’s game in Atlanta with the fractured finger. Fred VanVleet (knee soreness) and Pascal Siakam (non-COVID illness) are both questionable. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 26, 2022

OG Anunoby also remains out with a fractured finger.

VanVleet, 28, has been dealing with lingering knee soreness since before the All-Star break. He played 29:15 and had eight points in Friday's 125-93 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Siakam was diagnosed with flu-like symptoms Friday afternoon and played through last night's game, registering eight points and playing 27:27.