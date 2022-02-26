Fred VanVleet (knee soreness) and Pascal Siakam (non-COVID illness) are both listed as questionable as the Toronto Raptors are set to take on the Atlanta Hawks Saturday night. 

OG Anunoby also remains out with a fractured finger.  

VanVleet, 28, has been dealing with lingering knee soreness since before the All-Star break. He played 29:15 and had eight points in Friday's 125-93 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Siakam was diagnosed with flu-like symptoms Friday afternoon and played through last night's game, registering eight points and playing 27:27. 

 