Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet missed Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to personal reasons.

VanVleet was listed as questionable as of Thursday evening and soon after downgraded to out. The news came roughly 30 minutes prior to tip-off as the Raptors returned from the All-Star Break with a 115-110 win.

Fred VanVleet is now OUT tonight vs. NOP https://t.co/CNLxKyKE3e — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) February 24, 2023

Gary Trent Jr., O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and Jakob Poeltl made up the starting lineup Thursday night in VanVleet's absence.

VanVleet, 28, is averaging 19.7 points to go along with 6.6 assists per game in 50 appearances so far this season.

Following their win over New Orleans, the Raptors will be back in action on Saturday in Detroit against the Pistons.