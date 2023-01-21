Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet is considered questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics with right rib soreness, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

VanVleet, 28, played just under 36 and a half minutes on Thursday in the Raptors' 128-126 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and registered 25 points with 10 assists.

The 6-foot-1 guard has been a force for Toronto over his last three games averaging 32.3 points per game, with 8.3 assists.

VanVleet has missed eight games this season with back injuries and due to illness.

The all-star guard is averaging 18.9 points per game this season with 6.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds and can opt out of the final year of his four-year, $85 million deal at the end of the season.