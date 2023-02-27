Fred VanVleet's return to the Toronto Raptors' lineup appears to be at hand.

The 29-year-old point guard has been removed from the team's injury report and should be available for Tuesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Fred VanVleet has been removed from the Raptors injury report, so he should be back tomorrow. The Raptors expect to be at full strength (with the exception of Otto Porter) vs Chicago. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 27, 2023

VanVleet's return means the club will be at full strength, minus the absence of Otto Porter Jr., who is out for the season.

VanVleet missed the team's last three games for the birth of his third child.

A native of Rockford, IL, VanVleet is in his seventh season out of Wichita State. In 50 games this year, VanVleet has averaged 19.7 points on .394 shooting, 6.6 assists and 4.3 boards over 36.9 minutes a night.

The Raptors (30-32) sit ninth in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls (28-33) are 1.5 games back of the Raptors in 11th.