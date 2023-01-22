16m ago
Raptors' VanVleet returns vs. Knicks, Anunoby out
Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet will return to the lineup on Sunday as the team takes on the New York Knicks. He returns after a one-game absence after missing Saturday's loss to the Boston Celtics. Forward O.G. Anunoby will miss Sunday's game due to an ankle injury. He has been listed as day-to-day as the team awaits the results of an MRI on his ankle.
TSN.ca Staff
Precious Achiuwa will start in place of Anunoby.
Vanvleet, 28, is averaging 18.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists this season.
Anunoby, 25, has averaged 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game in 43 games this year.