VanVleet headed to NBA All-Star Game for first time in career

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has committed to participating in the NBA three-point contest at NBA All-Star Weekend, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Sunday.

VanVleet, 27, was recently named an all-star for the first time in his career after being one of seven Eastern Conference reserves chosen by a panel of coaches.

The three-point contest will be held on Feb. 19 in Cleveland, followed by the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 20.

In 46 games this season, VanVleet is averaging 21.6 points, 7.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

The Rockford, Illinois, native is shooting 39.3 per cent from three-point range with 3.9 makes and 9.9 attempts per game. VanVleet is 179-for-456 overall on three-point attempts in 2021-22.