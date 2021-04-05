Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, who has been dealing with a hip flexor injury, will not play tonight against the Washington Wizards.

VanVleet is OUT vs Washington tonight. Expectation is that rookie Malachi Flynn will get his first career start in Fred's place. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 5, 2021

VanVleet suffered the injury in the Toronto Raptors' last outing — a historic 53-point win over the Golden State Warriors last Friday. VanVleet suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday's game and did not return to the contest.

The 27-year-old VanVleet is averaging a career-high 19.8 points per game this season, along with 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds this season.