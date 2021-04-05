1h ago
VanVleet (hip) out tonight vs. Wizards
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, who has been dealing with a hip flexor injury, will not play tonight against the Washington Wizards.
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Warriors 77, Raptors 130
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, who has been dealing with a hip flexor injury, will not play tonight against the Washington Wizards.
VanVleet suffered the injury in the Toronto Raptors' last outing — a historic 53-point win over the Golden State Warriors last Friday. VanVleet suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday's game and did not return to the contest.
The 27-year-old VanVleet is averaging a career-high 19.8 points per game this season, along with 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds this season.