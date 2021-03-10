Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry addressed his future with the team Wednesday, saying his biggest goal is to help the team and whatever happens, he will retire with the Raptors.

"At the end of the day my biggest goal is to help this team get as far as we can," Lowry said.

"I will retire as a Toronto Raptor," Lowry added, even if it means doing a one-day contract, when he was asked about his future.

"Toronto has been my team. It's a franchise that helped me become the player I've become, the man I've become. I've helped grow the game of basketball, won a championship, this, that and the other ... The connection that we have, it's always been a home to me."

Lowry also addressed his Instagram post on Tuesday regarding trade rumours.

"I don't really get into that stuff and it doesn't bother me because rumours are rumours but when something is said that doesn't verbally come from me and I haven't said anything like that, that's when it gets to the point of, OK, clear the air."

The 34-year-old Lowry will be a free agent at the end of the season after signing a one-year, $31 million contract extension with the Raptors last year. Lowry has averaged 18 points, seven assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game in 29 starts with Toronto this season.

Lowry is a six-time All-Star with the Raptors in his nine years with the team.