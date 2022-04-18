Raptors' Trent Jr. (illness) out of Game 2 vs. 76ers

Toronto Raptors’ Gary Trent Jr. was ruled out of Monday’s Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers with an illness, the team announced.

Gary Trent Jr. (illness) is done for the night. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 19, 2022

Trent Jr. was listed as doubtful with a non-COVID illness prior to the game, but felt good enough to be in the starting lineup for the Raptors.

The 23-year-old played 9:44 and was 0-for-3 from the field with one rebound, before exiting the game.

The Raptors are also without forward Scottie Barnes, who was ruled out of Monday’s contest with a left ankle sprain suffered in Saturday’s Game 1 loss.