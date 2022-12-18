Nurse on GTJ injury: 'It doesn't look like it's getting much better'

Head coach Nick Nurse confirmed Gary Trent Jr. would once again be out of the lineup when the Toronto Raptors host the NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Sunday and it didn't sound like he expected the 23-year-old swingman back any time soon.

Trent is out vs Golden State today and the pre-game update from Nick Nurse isn’t encouraging. Nurse says Gary is dealing with a thigh problem in both legs. “It doesn’t look like it’s getting much better and I think they’re searching for more answers at this point.” — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 18, 2022

Trent did not appear in the team's 119-116 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. He last appeared in the Raptors' 124-123 defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings.

In his fifth NBA season out of Duke and third with the Raptors, Trent has appeared in 25 games this season. The Columbus, OH native is averaging 16.9 points on .430 shooting, 2.0 boards and 1.4 assists over 31.3 minutes a night.

In other Raptors injury news, Nurse says forward O.G. Anunoby (hip, hand) is expected back this week.