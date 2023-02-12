Raptors' Trent Jr. out vs. Pistons with left calf strain

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will not play against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday due to a left calf strain, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Trent Jr., 24, played almost 39 and a half minutes during the Raptors' 122-116 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday where he registered 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 18.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 50 games this season.

Trent Jr. was acquired by the Raptors from the Portland Trail Blazers in January of 2021 in exchange for swingman Norman Powell.

The Columbus, Ohio native is in the second year of a three-year, $51.84 million deal and can opt out at the end of the season.