Raptors' Trent (quad) out vs. Nets

The Toronto Raptors will be without Gary Trent Jr. tonight against the Brooklyn Nets due to left quad soreness, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Gary Trent Jr. is a surprise inactive for the Raptors tonight. He’s out with left quad soreness. They’re also without O.G. Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Otto Porter Jr. vs Brooklyn. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 16, 2022

OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Otto Porter Jr. remain out of the lineup.

Trent, 23, is averaging 16.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists through 25 games this season.

The Raptors have lost two straight games and are 10th in the Eastern Conference.