Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Boston against the Celtics.

Trent has missed the last seven games battling back and elbow issues. He has not played since March 19 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Gary Trent Jr. is listed as questionable for tonight’s game in Boston. Haven’t seen an injury report for the Celtics yet. Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams sat out last night, though it sounded like the plan was for them to play vs Toronto. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 5, 2023

In 63 games this season, Trent is averaging 17.7 points per game on 43.4 per cent shooting from the field and 37.1 per cent from beyond the arc.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports that both Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams sat Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, but seem likely to play against the Raps.

Toronto enters play Wednesday at 40-39, tied with the Atlanta Hawks for eighth in the Eastern Conference.