3h ago
Raptors' Trent Jr. (toe) out, Anunoby returns vs. Cavs
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. has been ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a hyperextended left toe. Forward OG Anunoby, who was a game-time decision, will be available for Thursday's game.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. has been ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a hyperextended left toe.
Trent Jr. missed Monday’s 113-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls with the same injury.
He suffered the injury late in Sunday's 93-88 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 23-year-old is averaging 18 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 62 games this season, his second with the Raptors.
Forward OG Anunoby, who was a game-time decision, will be available for Thursday's game.
The 24-year-old will be in the lineup for the first time since February 16 after suffering a fractured finger.