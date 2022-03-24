Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. has been ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a hyperextended left toe.

Trent is OUT for tonight's game vs Cleveland. Anunoby remains questionable. He'll be a game-time call. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 24, 2022

Trent Jr. missed Monday’s 113-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls with the same injury.

He suffered the injury late in Sunday's 93-88 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 23-year-old is averaging 18 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 62 games this season, his second with the Raptors.

Forward OG Anunoby, who was a game-time decision, will be available for Thursday's game.

OG Anunoby is available for the Raptors and will make his return vs Cleveland tonight. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 24, 2022

The 24-year-old will be in the lineup for the first time since February 16 after suffering a fractured finger.