Raptors' Trent Jr. (toe) out for Thursday's game vs. Cavs

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. has been ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a hyperextended left toe.

Trent is OUT for tonight's game vs Cleveland. Anunoby remains questionable. He'll be a game-time call. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 24, 2022

Trent Jr. missed Monday’s 113-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls with the same injury.

He suffered the injury late in Sunday's 93-88 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 23-year-old is averaging 18 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 62 games this season, his second with the Raptors.

Forward OG Anunoby remains questionable against the Cavaliers and will be a game-time decision.