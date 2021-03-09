Lowry: 'The lies people tell in the media are amazing'

Kyle Lowry appears to be refuting a claim made by The Ringer’s Ryen Russillo during a Sunday podcast that the veteran Toronto Raptors guard has been telling people he’ll be moved before the NBA trade deadline.

"The lies people tell in the Media are amazing! Don't put thing (sic) out when they ain't come from me!!" Lowry wrote on his Instagram story Tuesday.

Lowry, 34, is a pending a free agent and has faced speculation on his future with the Raptors sitting eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 17-19 record.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported last month that Lowry had interest in joining his hometown Philadelphia 76ers, but Lowry's agent, Mark Bartelstein, later denied that report.

"A lot of the rumors and things that are written about, are just ... that's just what they are is just rumors and they're designed for people to click on the article. ...That happened today with Kyle Lowry," Bartelstein told SiriusXM NBA Radio on Feb. 25.

"There was a story today that he's pushing to go to Philadelphia. That's just not true. That story came out today, and so I had to get on the phone with [Raptors president] Masai [Ujiri] and [general manager] Bobby [Webster] and make sure they knew that certainly wasn't coming from us."

In 29 games this season, Lowry is averaging 18 points, 5.5 rebounds and seven assists. He was acquired by the franchise prior to the 2012-13 season and sits second in franchise history in games played (584) behind DeMar DeRozan (675).