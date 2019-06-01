Lowry admits Raps' even keeled nature comes from Kawhi and Nurse

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors beat defending champion Golden State in Game 1 despite an off night for superstar Kawhi Leonard.

The Warriors threw the kitchen sink of defence at Leonard, who shot just 5-for-14 for 23 points in the Raptors' 118-109 victory.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse expects a different game from his star in Game 2 on Sunday.

"I'm expecting him to play a lot better tomorrow," Nurse said.

Leonard, who missed all but nine games last season with San Antonio because of a quadriceps injury, appeared to be limping at times during Game 1.

He hobbled at times during the Eastern Conference finals against Milwaukee after playing a career-high 52 minutes in a double overtime victory in Game 3.

But Nurse isn't worried about Leonard's health now, saying "I don't think the leg trouble is much of an issue."

The series shifts to Oakland, Calif., for Games 3 and 4. A Game 5, if necessary, would be back in Toronto.