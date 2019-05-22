Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said once again Tuesday that Kawhi Leonard is "fine" despite appearing to be labouring at times during Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Leonard scored 19 points ­– his lowest total since Game 3 of the first round – and played 34 minutes in the Raptors’ 120-102 win over the Bucks Tuesday night.

"We were concerned. (But) I think he's fine," Nurse said. "He logged a lot of minutes. He's certainly tired, like a lot of guys in this series are... He looks okay to me.

"I think there's a number of guys out there that aren't 100 per cent, on both sides of the ball. But again, he's got tremendous will, he's got tremendous desire... there was one time I was trying to give him an extended rest there and he didn't really want it, so he must be okay."

Leonard, 27, is averaging 31.2 points per game in the postseason while averaging 38.4 minutes of playing time.

"I feel good," Leonard said after Game 4. "I'll keep going and keep fighting. We have a chance to make history."

Game 5 of the Western Conference finals will take place Thursday night in Milwaukee.