The Toronto Raptors released a statement on Twitter Saturday, following the death of George Floyd and the protests that have followed.

Statement From The Toronto Raptors: pic.twitter.com/almbXwi005 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) May 31, 2020

The statement read:

“As an organization and a community, we come from all over the world. We are diverse, we speak different languages, but our shared humanity unites us. When we see racism and violence committed against someone because of the colour of their skin, we should, and do, feel outrage. We cannot accept this. While we grieve for those we have lost, we know grieving is not enough. We must honour their memory by acknowledging these ills exist, confronting them, and coming together to create a better society. It is far past time.”